Bolsonaro says no change to Brazil-Argentina trade after Fernandez swearing in
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that trade with Argentina will continue as normal after President-elect Alberto Fernández's inauguration later this week. "Our trade with Argentina remains the same, no problem, it will not change at all," Bolsonaro told journalists outside his official residence in Brasilia, when asked about Fernández's inauguration.
Bolsonaro will not send any Brazilian government representative to Tuesday's swearing in of Fernández, a Peronist who defeated the center-right incumbent Mauricio Macri in Argentina's recent presidential election. One source said Bolsonaro was going to send Minister of Citizenship and Social Action Osmar Terra but decided against it despite the importance of trade between the two countries, which reached $27 billion last year.
The two leaders have exchanged barbs recently. Bolsonaro called Fernández and his supporters "leftist bandits", prompting Fernandez to accuse the Brazilian president of being "misogynist" and "racist."
