AAP holds protest against rising onion prices in Punjab

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:26 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party held protests at several places in Punjab on Monday against the rising prices of onion and other essential commodities. The protesters submitted memorandums to the government through respective deputy commissioners in the state.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann said the "anti-people policies" of the successive state and central governments were the reason behind people's suffering. He said the governments at the Centre and in the state were "insensitive" about the problems being faced by people.

He suggested that the government should take a cue from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. "If the Delhi government could provide onions to consumers at half the price and supply electricity at a cheaper rate, why could not the state and union governments emulate this model," he said.

Onion prices stood at around Rs 100 per kg in several parts of Punjab and Chandigarh on Monday. Mann further said that in the memorandum submitted to the government through the deputy commissioners, the AAP also demanded to reduce value added tax on diesel and petrol and ensure remunerative prices of crops to growers.

