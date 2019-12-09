Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Labour's McDonnell promises nationalisation under a minority government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:52 IST
INTERVIEW-Labour's McDonnell promises nationalisation under a minority government
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Britain's Labour Party cautioned smaller parties not to stop it implementing its radical manifesto, including nationalization, if it forms a minority government after Thursday's election, telling opponents they would get "shredded" if they do. Britain votes on Thursday in an election which will decide the fate of Brexit and the world's fifth-largest economy with a stark choice between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pro-market Conservatives and the socialist-led opposition Labour Party.

Johnson is forecast to win a majority at the election, but he could yet fall short of the 320 to 326 seats he needs. If Johnson fails, Labour could get a shot at forming a government propped up by smaller parties.

"If we are a minority government we'll implement our program," John McDonnell, the party's second most powerful man behind leader Jeremy Corbyn, told Reuters. "I just warn the other political parties, we'll implement a program that has overwhelming popular support. If they want to press for a second election, we're happy to have that."

Labour wants to hold a second referendum on Brexit next year after negotiating a new exit deal. McDonnell predicted Labour will form the next government even though they are behind in every opinion poll. He said polling companies were making the same mistakes they did at a 2017 election when Labour outperformed expectations and deprived the Conservatives of a majority.

"People need to wake up to the subterranean move that is happening now where people don't trust this prime minister, see the Conservative manifesto is one without any hope whatsoever and are looking for real change, and that's what we're providing," he said. RADICAL PLANS

Labour is proposing a radical shift in Britain's economy. It wants more public spending paid for by higher taxes on companies and the wealthy, hundreds of billions of pounds of infrastructure investment funded through borrowing, and a large-scale program of nationalization.

"It does sound radical," McDonnell said. "It sounds more radical in the UK than in other countries because we've been held back by this neo-liberal thinking for so long, particularly the 10 years of austerity which narrowed people's horizons." Even if it falls short of a majority, McDonnell said Labour would set out its manifesto plans - including nationalization, public sector pay increases and investment in services - in a Queen's Speech and budget shortly after taking office.

He dared other parties to vote against them - a move that would force another national election. "If parties want to vote against those, well we'll go back to the people and I think those parties would be shredded," he said.

Financial markets have rallied on the prospect of Johnson winning a majority at the election, with some investors worried about the scale of Labour's economic transformation and preferring the certainty around Brexit offered by the Conservatives. McDonnell says he has not done any preparations for a run on the pound because Labour has a clear policy for resolving Brexit and investing in the economy over the next decade.

In 2017 McDonnell said he was preparing for the potentially turbulent transition into government, including a run on the pound. However, one Labour official said the plans were abandoned amid concerns the details would leak. Asked repeatedly on Monday if there would be a run on the pound he said: "No. There will be no run on the pound. The pound will rise."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Include Muslim sects facing persecution in citizenship bill: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday urged the government to include sects from the Muslim community, who are facing persecution in neighbouring countries, in the Citizenship Amendment Bill as it will send a positive signal. Participating ...

UPDATE 2-Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings

Human rights campaigners supporting Myanmars Rohingya Muslim minority on Monday called for a global boycott of the country, a day before genocide hearings begin at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Myanmar leader and Nobel Pe...

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed large His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete Butti...

UPDATE 1-Iran ready for full prisoner swap, "ball is in the US’ court" - Zarif

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic republic is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting The ball is in the US court.After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019