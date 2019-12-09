Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slips vs yen, Swiss franc as Chinese data hurts risk appetite

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:01 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips vs yen, Swiss franc as Chinese data hurts risk appetite

The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday as weak Chinese export data dented risk appetite and highlighted the economic damage from the 17-month-long trade war, while the pound rose on the latest polls ahead of this week's British election.

China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring persistent pressures on manufacturers from the Sino-U.S. trade war. Against the Japanese yen, which tends to benefit during geopolitical or financial stress as Japan is the world’s biggest creditor nation, the dollar was 0.06% lower at 108.53 yen. The greenback was down 0.1% against the Swiss franc.

A Dec. 15 deadline for the next wave of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods fed caution in global markets, supporting the U.S. dollar against currencies highly sensitive to the trade war such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The Aussie fell 0.12%, while the kiwi slipped 0.03%.

Against the offshore Chinese yuan, the dollar was up 0.18%. Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

On Monday, China said that it hoped to make a trade deal with the United States as soon as possible. Investors will also be watching central banks ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy meetings this week, even though both are expected to leave policy unchanged.

"Unusually, perhaps, the main event risks are not the central bank meetings due this week or key speaking engagements," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said in a note. "Rather, the UK general election and the potential ramping up of U.S. tariffs over next weekend are likely to influence market sentiment more significantly than anything else," Osborne said.

Sterling hit a seven-month high of $1.3180 against the dollar before paring gains to trade up 0.05% at $1.3143 after fresh polls showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has extended its lead in opinion polls before Thursday's election. The ruling Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 14 percentage points, up from 9 a week ago, an opinion poll by Survation showed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Volcker quotes on U.S. banks, inflation, government

Paul Volcker, the towering former Federal Reserve chairman who tamed U.S. inflation in the 1980s and decades later inspired tough Wall Street reforms in the wake of the global financial crisis, died on Monday at the age of 92. Here are some...

Cong hits back at Shah, says Savarkar propagated idea of Partition

The Congress on Monday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that the party had divided the country on the basis of religion, alleging that it was Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar who had propagated the idea of Partition at a H...

Ambedkar was in favour of Uniform Civil Code: Gujarat CM

Prime architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar was in favour of a Uniform Civil Code UCC to bring equality among all citizens and its implementation remains an unfulfilled task, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday in the As...

UPDATE 2-North Korea resumes insults of "erratic old man" Trump

A senior North Korean official called Donald Trump a heedless and erratic old man on Monday, resuming insults of the U.S. president that had been set aside during a thaw. The new insults came a day after Pyongyang announced a very important...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019