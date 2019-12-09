Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights groups urge release of Nigerian ex-presidential candidate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:24 IST
Rights groups urge release of Nigerian ex-presidential candidate

Human rights groups called on Monday for the release of a former presidential candidate facing treason charges who was re-arrested a day after being freed from detention on bail. Omoyele Sowore, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in an election in February, was first arrested in August and has pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, money laundering and harassing the president.

He was granted bail in October but remained in detention until last week because security agents said he had not met the bail conditions. Sowore was released on bail on Thursday in line with a court order but re-arrested by state security officials on Friday. He was seen screaming and shouting while being dragged out of court.

The scuffle prompted new criticism of Buhari, who was Nigeria's military ruler from December 1983 to August 1985 and was elected president in 2015. The presidency has rejected the criticism. A group of rights organisations, including Amnesty International, called in a statement for "the unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore per his bail terms" and an investigation into his re-arrest.

The groups urged Buhari to "show accountability as president and Commander-in-Chief and address the nation on his commitment to the rule of law and human rights". They also called for protests at the National Human Rights Commission's offices nationwide if their demands are not met within 14 days.

A presidency spokesman declined comment. A spokesman for the Department of State Services (DSS), the security agency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Nigerian Bar Association said on Sunday Sowore's re-arrest was a "disgraceful and crass violation" of the court.

But the DSS has said Sowore's supporters want to bring the service into disrepute in an "orchestrated drama".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha.

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship Amendment Bill Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha....

Even if one Indian lives in fear, it means entire country is in fear: Azam Khan on CAB

Weighing in on the current political discourse over Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Samajwadi Party SP MP Azam Khan on Monday said it is the responsibility of those who are in power to keep the country united. The Samajwadi Party leader sai...

Shiv Sena questions govt over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

Shiv Sena, an erstwhile ally of the BJP, on Monday posed questions to the government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and asked how much will countrys population rise if all the refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh were gra...

One of UK's 'most dangerous' criminals jailed for life

Multiple rapists described as one of Britains most dangerous criminals were jailed for life on Monday for carrying out dozens of sex attacks in just a two-week period. Judge Andrew Edis branded Joseph McCann a coward, a violent bully and a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019