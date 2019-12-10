Trump says doing well on North American trade agreement

President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States is doing very well on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact and he has heard from unions that it is looking good.

The comments were one more sign from the Trump administration, Mexico and U.S. lawmakers they are nearing an agreement on how to modify the deal so a ratification vote can proceed in Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)