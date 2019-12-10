Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday -aide
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will unveil articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said.
The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any details.
