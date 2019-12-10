Cong MLAs create uproar in HP Assembly over investors' meet

Congress MLAs created an uproar in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday over the alleged scam in the Rising Global Investors' Meet in November. Raising the issue on the second consecutive day of the winter session, they entered the Well of the House and started shouting slogans as soon as the proceedings began at Tapoan here.

Agnihotri termed the meet the biggest scam in the history of the state. This claim Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur rise from his seat and he said the Congress legislators should not make the Himachal Pradesh Assembly like that of Punjab and Bihar.

He urged the Congress members to mind their language while raising any issue.

