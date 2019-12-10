Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 Kazakh activists arrested ahead of opposition demo: rights groups

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nur-Sultan
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:58 IST
4 Kazakh activists arrested ahead of opposition demo: rights groups

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Dec 10 (AFP) Four Kazakh activists have been arrested and handed short sentences for violating laws on holding rallies ahead of an opposition demonstration next week, rights groups said Tuesday. Activist Marat Musabayev was handed a 15-day jail sentence by a court in the capital Nur-Sultan Monday after he attended a small rights rally outside the European Union's office in the Central Asian country last month, the Qaharman rights movement said.

Two more activists, Gulmira Khalikova and Galia Tamabayeva, received 10 days each for the same offence. Some protesters demonstrating outside the EU's office on November 27 called for Brussels to sanction oil-rich Kazakhstan over rights abuses.

The four activists will be unable to participate in a December 16 rally called by foreign-based regime opponent Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan group was ruled extremist last year. Another rights group, Atajurt, said that its member Zhumamurat Shamshi had also been held in Nur-Sultan in connection with the November protest but said it did not know the details of his sentence.

"I heard 15 days, but we have been unable to confirm," an Atajurt representative, who asked not to be named, told AFP. A representative of the Qaharman rights movement, Daniyar Khassenov, said authorities were likely taking "preventative action" ahead of the planned protest that coincides with the country's Independence Day and the anniversary of a fatal crackdown on striking oil workers.

Kazakhstan's authoritarian regime has long faced criticism from rights groups over its hardline approach to dissent and stifling restrictions on freedom of assembly. Authorities said over 4,000 people were detained during presidential elections in June.

The vote confirmed incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as long-ruling septuagenarian Nursultan Nazarbayev's successor, although Nazarbayev is still widely viewed as the ex-Soviet republic's main decision-maker. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved t...

Residing in another state, not Nepal: GJM leaders tells HC

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha GJM leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri on Tuesday told the Calcutta High Court that they are residing in another state and not in Nepal, a claim challenged by the West Bengal government which said they have fled to ...

Finland's parliament approves world's youngest prime minister

Finlands parliament approved the nomination on Tuesday of 34-year-old Social Democrat Sanna Marin as the worlds youngest serving prime minister.Out of the parliaments 200 members, 99 voted in favor and 70 against Marins nomination as the No...

PM denounces 'evangelists of hate' in ethnically divided Ethiopia

Oslo, Dec 10 AFP Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday denounced the evangelists of hate stoking ethnic violence in his country as he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. The evangelists of hate and division are wreaking havoc i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019