Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP confident of citizenship bill's passage in Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:03 IST
BJP confident of citizenship bill's passage in Rajya Sabha

Despite a boost in opposition numbers in Rajya Sabha against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the BJP is confident that the proposed legislation will be passed by the House with a majority on Wednesday when it is scheduled to be taken up for discussion and passage. Sources in the the BJP-led NDA said they were sure of getting near 124-130 votes in the Upper House, and the opposition, they added, is unlikely to cross 90-93 votes in the 240-member House.

Opposition ranks have been boosted by the decision of the six-member Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has often backed the Modi government on its key legislative agenda, to oppose the bill. Longtime BJP ally Shiv Sena, now a partner in the Congress-NCP alliance, also indicated on Tuesday it may not support the bill now after backing it in Lok Sabha. The Maharashtra party with a history of pursuing strident Hindutva agenda has three members in Rajya Sabha.

BJP's allies AIADMK, JD(U) and Akali Dal has 11, six and three members respectively in the Upper House, besides regional parties like the BJD with seven MPs, and YSR Congress and the TDP with 2 each are backing the bill. The BJP has 83 members in Rajya Sabha. Seven independents and nominated members besides a number of regional parties with one member each will back the bill, BJP floor managers said.

The opposition camp includes Congress, TMC, BSP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, the Left and the TRS with 46, 13, four, nine, four, six and six members respectively, totalling 88. The support of Shiv Sena if it does come and a few smaller parties will take it over 90 but is unlikely to cause much discomfort to the government. Some members, like the ailing Amar Singh, may not attend the House for health or other personal reasons.

Lok Sabha passed the bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they fled their native country due to religious persecution, on Monday. According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Though the opposition has slammed the bill, alleging it is discriminatory against Muslims and violates the Constitution, Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under the Modi government. The proposed law will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Rescuers search for Chilean plane missing near Antarctica

Punta Arenas Chile, Dec 10 AFP Rescue planes and ships on Tuesday searched the open sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica for a Chilean Air Force plane that went missing with 38 people aboard. The C-130 Hercules cargo...

Obstruction, abuse of power charges unveiled in Trump impeachment

Washington, Dec 10 AFP Democrats unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. The charges, if a...

Bengal customs revamps marine preventive wing

The marine preventive wing of West Bengal Customs Commissionerate has been revamped, keeping in view of the security of riverine routes in and around Sunderbans area, an official said on Tuesday. Chief Commissioner of Customs of Kolkata, S...

Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 2 and making 1,400 homeless

Antananarivo Madagascar, Dec 10 AP Cyclone Belna has hit northwestern Madagascar, with 2 dead and three missing from the first tropical storm of the season, according to local officials. Belna blew into the coastal town of Soalala, where mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019