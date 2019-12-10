Left Menu
Suspended TDP member allotted separate seat in AP Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetaram on Tuesday allotted a separate seat to suspended TDP member Vallabhaneni Vamsi in the House, triggering protests from Telugu Desam party legislators. The Speaker accepted Vamsi's request and suggested that the latter choose any one of the vacant seats in a row adjacent to the opposition benches.

The issue caused a furore in the House with the TDP taking strong exception to the speaker's decision. The TDP recently suspended Vamsi, who was elected from Gannavaram constituency for the third time, after he met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, triggering speculation that he was set to join the ruling YSR Congress.

On Tuesday, Vamsi spoke in the Assembly saying he met the Chief Minister only to discuss certain development issues related to his constituency. "But the TDP suspended me and even made nasty allegations in the social media. I can't sit with the TDP members and, hence, please allot me a separate seat," the legislator requested the speaker.

The speaker, accordingly, conceded the members request. The TDP staged a walkout from the House over the issue.

Later, talking to reporters at the Assembly media point, TDP legislators Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and N China Rajappa asked: "How can the speaker recognize Vamsi as a separate member." They said Vamsi should resign from the assembly membership if he intended to join another party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

