Saudi minister: important Lebanon finds way forward for stability, sovereignty
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said stability in Lebanon, which has been rocked by more than a month of protests that forced the prime minister to resign, was "very, very important" to the kingdom.
Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said he would not "pre-judge" a conference planned this week in Paris to support Lebanon, which is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. "I'll wait for the results of the conference."
The Lebanese people and the political system need to find a way forward that guarantees its stability and sovereignty, he told a news conference following a Gulf Arab summit in Riyadh in response to a question regarding aid to Lebanon.
