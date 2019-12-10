UK PM Johnson: Cannot see Brexit delivered without Conservative majority
British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he could not see how Brexit will be delivered if his Conservative Party does not win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.
"We've just got to get Brexit done, and you're asking me to contemplate something pretty appalling in my view," Johnson said during a campaign visit when asked his 'plan B' for Brexit was if he fell short of a majority.
"I don't see any alternative but a working majority to deliver it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
