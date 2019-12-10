Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Arms control may come up as Trump meets Russia's Lavrov -White House

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Arms control may come up as Trump meets Russia's Lavrov -White House

Arms control, election security, and national security are expected to be on the agenda on Tuesday when President Donald Trump meets Russia's top diplomat, whose last White House visit was a public relations disaster for the U.S. leader.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to see Trump after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks that are also expected to touch on whether to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty, set to expire in February 2021. "We're absolutely expected to talk about arms control but also election security, for example, and national security," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Fox Business Network of Trump's talks with Lavrov later on Tuesday.

The two meet as Democrats in the House of Representatives announced formal charges against Trump that accuse him of abusing power by pressuring Ukraine to probe a political rival and obstructing the congressional investigation into the scandal. U.S.-Russian relations are strained by a host of issues, including U.S. allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow denies, as well as conflicts in Syria and Ukraine and arms control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week offered the United States an extension on New START - which requires both nations to cut their deployed strategic nuclear warheads to no more than 1,550 - without preconditions or further discussion. Lavrov last visited the White House in May 2017, a trip that triggered accusations by officials that Trump divulged highly classified information during that meeting about a planned operation by the Islamic State militant group. The allegations were denied by the White House.

Trump was also criticized for media reports that he told Russian officials that firing FBI Director James Comey had relieved him of "great pressure." Comey's dismissal ultimately led to a 22-month investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The inquiry laid bare what Mueller and U.S. intelligence agencies have described as a Russian campaign of hacking and propaganda to sow discord in the United States, denigrate 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost Trump, the Kremlin's preferred candidate. Russia has denied election interference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney General Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on Russia probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into possible links between President Donald Trumps campaign and Russia. In his first i...

UPDATE 2-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings - continuing to opt not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected vote in th...

UPDATE 3-Finland's young PM promises stability, and to keep posting on Instagram

Social Democrat Sanna Marin said on Tuesday she would restore stability to Finland and keep using social media - but with care - after being sworn in as the worlds youngest prime minister at the helm of a government led by women.Marin, 34, ...

INTERVIEW-Leaders 'criminally negligent' if they ignore climate science, says Al Gore

By Megan Rowling MADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged governments negotiating at U.N. talks in Madrid this week to ramp up their efforts to tackle climate change, saying humanitys future was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019