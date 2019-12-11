Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-French protesters take to streets over pension reform but numbers dwindle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 01:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 01:40 IST
UPDATE 4-French protesters take to streets over pension reform but numbers dwindle

Strikes against pension reforms shut schools and caused transport chaos around France on Tuesday, but the number of people taking to the streets dropped by more than half from last week, strengthening President Emmanuel Macron's hand.

Public workers have been on strike for six days, with trains the hardest hit. Unions had called for mass protests on Tuesday, the day before Macron's government is to unveil details of its plan to simplify a complicated pension system that offers some of the world's most generous benefits. Organisers had wanted to match the more than 800,000 who participated in a first day of protest last Thursday, but the turnout was much lower, despite the fine weather.

"Given the depth of discontent, there is a need to get more people on the streets," Philippe Martinez, head of the hardline CGT union, told reporters before leading a march in Paris. Behind Martinez, protesters chanted "Macron we're coming to get you" and waved banners reading "strike or die of hunger".

The Interior Ministry estimated that 339,000 people marched in France, including 31,000 in Paris. On Dec. 5, it put the figure at 806,000 nationwide, including 65,000 in Paris. The CGT said it had tallied 885,000 people in France on Tuesday, 180,000 of them in Paris, compared with 1.5 million nationwide and 250,000 in Paris on Dec. 5.

Union leaders acknowledged the crowds were smaller, but showed no sign of backing down in a battle of political will that could make or break Macron's presidency. The CGT called for further protests on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.

Macron is determined to simplify a system of more than 40 separate pension plans. He says a single, points-based system would be fairer, giving every pensioner the same rights for each euro contributed. The unions say Macron wants to strip workers of hard-earned benefits and threatens their quality of life.

"What's at stake goes much beyond simply overhauling the pension system," said Christopher Dembik, an economist with Saxo Bank in Paris. "For Emmanuel Macron, it's about ... reasserting his ability to reform the country." NO MAGICAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The strikes follow months of negotiations. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will outline the reform's key elements. He told ruling party lawmakers on Tuesday that he did not expect a sudden end to the unions' revolt. At a weekly parliament session dominated by questions about pension reform, Philippe repeatedly said that Macron had been elected on a platform to reform the pension system.

"A universal, points-based pay-as-you-go system will be better than the multitude of systems we have now," he said. Failure to reform would mean a deficit in the pensions system of up to 17 billion euros ($18.74 billion), 0.7% of GDP, by 2025, an independent pension committee forecast.

Macron is aware of strong public opposition to simply raising the retirement age of 62. One alternative is to curb benefits for those who stop working before 64 and give a boost to those who leave later. Room for concessions may lie in the pace at which the changes are phased in.

The strike is among the biggest since 1995 when Prime Minister Alain Juppe was forced to abandon an overhaul of the pension system after weeks of industrial action. Juppe's cabinet never recovered from that defeat. Among Tuesday's protesters in Paris, Yann Cardin said the lower turnout reflected a desire to prepare for a long fight.

"Each day that we strike is a day's salary lost. Today we're hunkering down for the long haul," the 34-year-old dancer said. "We need to manage our forces." ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq, Dominique Vidalon Writing by Richard Lough Editing by Peter Graff, Nick Macfie and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Senate advances bill that could put Lula back in jail

Brazils Senate took a step on Tuesday toward restoring mandatory imprisonment for convicts after they lose their first appeal, a move that could return former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail for corruption. The Senates c...

UPDATE 4-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

U.S. President Donald Trump will address the impeachment charges announced on Tuesday during the Senate trial phase of the proceedings, the White House said, continuing to choose not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected v...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sounds Out Investors On Fresh International IPO - WSJ

Dec 10 Reuters - SAUDI ARAMCO SOUNDS OUT INVESTORS ON FRESH INTERNATIONAL IPO - WSJ SAUDI ARAMCO REACHES OUT TO INVESTORS ABOUT POSSIBLE LISTING IN ASIA AFTER DOMESTIC IPO ATTRACTED LITTLE FOREIGN CAPITAL - WSJ Source text - httpson.wsj.com...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney General Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on Russia probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into possible links between President Donald Trumps campaign and Russia. In his first i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019