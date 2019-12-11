Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Thousands of UK political ads missing from Facebook archive searches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 04:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Thousands of UK political ads missing from Facebook archive searches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook's searchable advertising database on Tuesday, hampering researchers' ability to track political ads two days before Britain's general election. Facebook's ad library, which it launched in the UK in 2018, is a public tool for users to track political advertising on the platform.

The problem, first reported by Sky News, affected ads from the ruling Conservative Party, the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats. It was not immediately clear if any Labour Party ads were affected. Facebook declined to answer what caused the issue or when it would be resolved.

"We're aware that people are having trouble accessing the ads in the ads library, and we're working to fix the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement. Facebook's ad library has been a cornerstone of the social media giant's efforts to be more transparent about its role in elections, but researchers say it is poorly maintained and fails to provide useful targeting data - for example, geotargeting information in the UK.

Tristan Hotham, a research consultant with WhoTargetsMe, an advocacy group that tracks digital political advertising, called the ads' effective disappearance "a catastrophic failure." "If you're a researcher you expect to be able to go back and check the data. You don't expect the library to suddenly lose half of its books," Hotham told Reuters in a phone interview.

Certain ads appeared to be searchable by the ID number of the original ad, but not by the usual methods of searching for names or keywords, Reuters found. In one example, an ad run from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Facebook page on Dec. 4 asking voters to "end the chaos, respect the referendum and get it done" could only be located in the database by searching a 15-digit ID number.

Social media companies have been sharing more information about political advertising after U.S. intelligence agencies found that Russia targeted American voters with social media content, including ads, to try and influence the 2016 election. Russia has denied the allegations. In October, London-based privacy advocacy group Privacy International issued a report that said Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google still fail to provide adequate transparency for global users on the issue.

Facebook has also come under fire in recent months over its decision not to fact-check political ads. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended this stance by arguing Facebook does not want to stifle free speech, but he has also said that the company will look at how the policy could be refined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei's CFO wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest

Lawyers for Huaweis chief financial officer have won a court battle after a judge asked Canadas attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, according to a court ruling released on Tuesda...

Trump warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections, the White House said.Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine, and he em...

UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson on track to win modest majority - YouGov

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursdays election, according to a closely watched model from pollsters YouGov, down sharply from a forecast of 68 last month. Johnsons Conservative ...

UPDATE 1-Multiple people dead, including a police officer, in Jersey City shooting

Several people, including at least one police officer, were killed in a shootout around a New Jersey grocery store across the Hudson River from Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a security lockdown of area schools, officials and loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019