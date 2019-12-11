Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada parliament votes for committee to probe China relations in defeat for Trudeau

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 06:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 06:47 IST
Canada parliament votes for committee to probe China relations in defeat for Trudeau
Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)

Canadian legislators on Tuesday delivered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his first parliamentary defeat since his re-election by approving the creation of a special committee to examine relations with China, which is locked in a dispute with Ottawa. Trudeau's Liberals lost their parliamentary majority in an October election. He must now rely on opposition legislators to govern.

Canada-China ties turned icy a year ago after Vancouver police detained Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant. Shortly afterwards, China picked up two Canadian citizens who now face state security charges, and it also blocked imports of canola seed. The right-leaning Conservative Party, which accuses Trudeau of being too soft with China, proposed setting up the 12-person committee, which will conduct hearings to review all aspects of Canada's relations with China. It is due to meet for the first time on Jan 20.

"This committee will help shed light on Justin Trudeau's failures to stand up for Canadian interests with respect to Beijing," Conservative foreign affairs spokesman Erin O'Toole said in a statement. Trudeau has stressed the need not to escalate the dispute with China. The Liberals said existing committees already deal with the China relationship.

The Conservatives say Trudeau should scrap a C$250 million ($188 million) investment in the Chinese-owned Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. They also oppose the use of Huawei technology for the construction of an ultra-fast 5G wireless network. Legislators voted by 171 to 148 to create the committee. Trudeau's office was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon suspends training of Saudis for security review

The Pentagon announced Tuesday it was temporarily suspending operational training for Saudi military students in the United States following a shooting rampage last week by a Saudi air force officer. Saudi Arabian military students in the U...

US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said. Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Sup...

Trump rips into Democrats for coupling impeachment with trade deal at raucous rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats for announcing an agreement to pass a revamp of the decades-old North American trade deal on the same day they unveiled articles of impeachment against him. Speaking to a boiste...

UPDATE 2-Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook archive searches

Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook Incs searchable advertising database on Tuesday, hampering researchers ability to track ads two days before Britains general election. Facebooks ad library, which it launched in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019