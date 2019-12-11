PM Modi remembers Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti
Subramania Bharathi believed in justice and equality above everything else.
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary.
"Remembering the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. Respectfully is known as 'Mahakavi Bharathiar', he is a symbol of patriotism, social reform, poetic genius and indomitable spirit of freedom and fearlessness. His thoughts and works continue to motivate us all.
Subramania Bharathi believed in justice and equality above everything else. He once said, "If even one single man suffers from starvation, we will destroy the entire world." This sums up his vision towards alleviating human suffering and furthering empowerment", the PM said.
(With Inputs from PIB)
