Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling slips after poll shows Conservative lead narrowing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:51 IST
Sterling slips after poll shows Conservative lead narrowing
Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound edged down on Wednesday, a day before Britain's general election after a key opinion poll showed the ruling Conservative Party's lead had narrowed.

A closely watched model from pollsters YouGov indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursday's election, down from a forecast of 68 last month. YouGov said that its model could not rule out a hung parliament, where no party gains a majority.

The pound has rallied in recent months on growing expectations that Johnson's Conservatives would gain an outright majority in parliament, helping them pass a withdrawal agreement with the European Union that was agreed in October. The British currency fell as low as $1.3107 in Asian trading, off a seven-month high of $1.3215 hit on Tuesday. It was last down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3139. Against the euro, it was down around 0.1% at 84.355 pence, off Monday's 2-1/2 year high of 83.940 pence.

"I think the polling is tricky," said BlackRock's head of fixed income strategy Scott Thiel, citing the emergence of a more multi-party system in Britain, which has traditionally been dominated by two-party politics, as well as the split between Brexit and national policy issues. "It's very difficult to call the outcome of a political event ... so we are going to be concerned about our ability to get this right or wrong," he said.

While gains in sterling are expected to be less pronounced in the event of a Conservative majority, given the market is largely pricing this in, much larger losses are expected if that fails to happen, ING analysts said in a client note. They expect the pound to rise as high as $1.35 in the event of a large Conservative majority, or $1.33 if the majority is slender. A hung parliament could push it down to $1.26.

A majority for the main opposition Labour Party - considered unfavorable to markets - could push it down to $1.24, ING said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-India's economic recovery critical for oil in 2020: Kemp

Indias economy is suffering its worst cyclical downturn for more than a decade, which is weighing heavily on global oil consumption, and until the economy improves, prices are unlikely to see a sustained increase.If the monetary and fiscal ...

Italian police think stolen Klimt masterpiece found hidden behind ivy

A painting by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt that was stolen in 1997 might have been discovered, hidden in a wall of the Italian gallery where it was taken from, officials said on Wednesday. Workers discovered the painting, a portrait of ...

Delhi Cong stages protest against Citizenship Bill near BJP headquarters

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill near the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg here.Police put up barricades near the saffron party headquarters to prevent the protestors from m...

Television watching strongly linked to higher risk of childhood obesity: Study

Researchers analyzed five different lifestyle habits for their contribution to a higher risk of obesity in children and found that television watching had the strongest association. The scientists, including those from the Barcelona Institu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019