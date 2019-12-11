Centre not concerned about protests against citizenship bill: Gehlot

The Centre is not concerned about protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and trying to divert attention from real issues such as economic slowdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Wednesday. Gehlot was speaking at a sit-in staged by the Congress against the Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

"It is for the first time that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country. Protests are happening, the North East is burning, but this government is not at all concerned. "What is the intention behind the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill? The opposition is not being heard. We need to think where democracy is," the chief minister said.

The central government is being criticised but it is not bothered and is trying to divert attention from real issues such as economic slowdown and unemployment, Ghelot said at the protest at the Gandhi Circle here. The government is "arrogant" and all decisions are being taken at the level of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he alleged.

Gehlot said a former RBI governor has said that the economy is suffering because all powers are centralised at the PMO. "The economy is suffering but the government is not concerned. The PMO has centralised all powers. The Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are being misused," he alleged.

Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 was discussed worldwide, the chief minister said. "There are human right violations in Kashmir and the government was criticised for that,"he said.

Gehlot said the Congress will hold a massive rally on the issue of farmers, unemployment and economic slowdown in Delhi on December 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)