Left Menu
Development News Edition

With Netanyahu's fate in question, Israel poised for new election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:51 IST
With Netanyahu's fate in question, Israel poised for new election
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israel headed on Wednesday towards a third national election in less than a year with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing the fight of his life for political survival after a criminal indictment. After giving its preliminary approval, and barring last-minute progress in deadlocked efforts to form a new government, parliament was set to vote for its dissolution later in the day and approve a March 2 election date already agreed by the two major parties.

What had once seemed nearly impossible to many Israelis - a third visit to polling stations after inconclusive elections in April and September - carries a heavy economic price: it will be well into 2020 before a new budget is passed, which will mean months of cutbacks that will weigh on growth. Neither Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party nor the centrist Blue and White party led by his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, won enough seats in the Knesset (parliament) for a governing majority in the previous two contests.

Both men have delegated the task of forming a coalition, but failed. Each has blamed the other for the impasse, in which neither could agree on the terms for a "rotating" premiership. In the two previous national ballots, Netanyahu's opponents focused on the three corruption investigations against him that included allegations he dispensed favors to media barons in a push for more favorable media coverage.

But this time, Israel's longest-serving leader is running under the cloud of the criminal indictment after charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud against him were announced last month. Denying any wrongdoing, Netanyahu, 70, has accused legal authorities of attempting a "coup" aimed at ousting a popular right-wing leader. Critics alleged that Netanyahu was trying to undermine the rule of law and set an election campaign theme portraying himself as the victim of "deep state" conspiracy.

As prime minister, Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign as a result of the indictment, and while in office he can ask the legislature to grant him immunity from prosecution. As caretaker premier, Netanyahu would remain in the post until a new government is formed - a process that could stretch months past a March ballot if what is likely to be tortuous coalition-building is taken into account.

"The entire country is held hostage by the prime minister's legal battles," the left-wing Haaretz newspaper said in an editorial on Wednesday. Netanyahu, vowing to "win big" at the polls, has described himself as best-placed to deal with Israel's many security threats. He has citing challenges posed by arch-enemy Iran as the main reason why Gantz should rally to his call for a unity government.

An opinion poll on Israel's Channel 13 news on Tuesday forecast Blue and White would win 37 seats to Likud's 33 in the 120-member parliament, increasing the one-seat advantage it gained in the election in April. But it also indicated that both parties could still struggle to secure enough allies for a majority coalition. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Amendment Bill a slap on face of Parliament: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday termed the Citizenship Amendment Bill a slap on the face of Parliament and said the government is ramming through with it in order to advance its Hindutva agenda. Participating in a debate o...

FOREX-Swedish crown soars on rate hike bets, dollar climbs before trade deadline

Swedens crown jumped to 8-month highs on Wednesday after strong inflation made it highly likely the country would end negative interest rates, while broader FX markets were quiet before central bank meetings and a U.S.-China trade deadline....

SA’s Climate Change bill expected to be passed into law

South Africa is at an advanced stage with formulating its national policy on mitigating the effects of climate change.According to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy, South Africas National Climate Change Bill is no...

Cong yet to waive farm loan in MP: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived farm loan as promised by it during the state polls. He claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not survive long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019