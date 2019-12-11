Congress spreading confusion over CAB: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday charged the Congress with speaking the "language of Pakistan" on the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, and asked its leaders about their concerns when Kashmiri pandits were forced out of the valley. Chouhan, also the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, alleged that the opposition Congress was creating confusion over the CAB.

"It (CAB) is not against any community and religion. India is a country of Muslims and it will remain so for them.

The opposition is creating confusion across the country on the CAB," Chauhan told reporters here. The BJP leader is on a visit to Dhanbad which goes for polling on the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on December 16.

"It appears strange that Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is talking about human rights in India. Everyone knows about the condition of human rights in Pakistan where the daughter of a minority family is abducted, raped and forcefully converted. Imran Khan has no moral right to speak on human rights. "And it is a matter of surprise that the Congress is also speaking the same language of Imran Khan. I would like to ask Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, where was their concern for human rights when Kashmiri pandits were tortured and driven out from Jammu and Kashmir," Chouhan said.

Pakistan on Tuesday had said India's "regressive and discriminatory" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill reflects its "malafide intent" to interfere in the affairs of neighboring countries based on religion, with Imran Khan describing the proposed legislation as a "design of expansionism". The BJP leader asked those who were opposing the CAB, where will Hindu minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan go for life and honour other than India.

"They have no alternative other than India under such circumstances," he added. The legislation, which allows citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who illegally migrated to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday and moved in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Commenting on the formation of the government by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, Chauhan said, "Supporting and cheating are traditional policies of the Congress party. It had pulled down Chaudhary Charan Singhs government in six months, Chandra Shekhar's government in four months, H D Deve Gowdas government in nine months and I K Gujrals in a few months."

