Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD, Cong hold protests against CAB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:47 IST
RJD, Cong hold protests against CAB

Opposition RJD and the Congress on Wednesday took out separate demonstrations against contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, alleging it discriminated against the Muslims. Tejashwi Yadav Lalu Prasad's younger son and heir apparent whom the party had a day before resolved to install as Chief Minister after the next assembly polls in Bihar sat on dharna against CAB at the JP Golambar (a roundabout where a statue of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan is installed).

The RJD leader slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his party extending support to the Bill in Parliament. "Nitish Kumar should be ashamed of betraying the states minorities whom he has been fooling for years with claims of secularism despite having been an old BJP ally", Yadav fumed.

JD(U) which has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha had supported the Bill on Monday. It has six members in the Rajya Sabha, where the Bill was introduced during the day. "The Constitution and our democracy is being murdered.

We will fight this legislation tooth and nail," the RJD leader said. He was flanked by top party leaders like founding member and national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

The RJD leaders sat on the dharna for close to three years, raising slogans against the legislation that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from adjoining Islamic countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan for having faced persecution there. The RJD has no member in the Lok Sabha, but it has four MPs in the Rajya Sabha, including Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

Around the same time, Congress leaders led by its state unit president Madan Mohan Jha assembled at Gandhi Maidan and marched in a procession to Kargil Chowk a few hundred metres away where they set fire to an "effigy" of the Bill. RJD and Congress are two largest constituents of the five-party Grand Alliance in Bihar. However, sources in both parties insisted that their separate demonstrations did not indicate any differences..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Global airlines cut 2019 profit forecast over trade tensions

Airline profits are on course to fall faster than expected in 2019 as trade wars hit global commerce and broader confidence, the industrys main global body said on Wednesday while predicting a modest recovery next year. Cutting its full-yea...

Haryana have edge over Maharashtra

Haryana seized the upper hand against Maharashtra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter here on Wednesday, having reduced their opponents to 61 for five in the second innings. Skipper Harshal Patel did the star turn for H...

LS passes bill to set up unified regulator for IFSCs

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial services in international financial services centres IFSCs in the country.The first IFSC in India was set up at Gujarat International Financ...

Two held for theft of onions worth over Rs 20,000

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 168-kg onions, whose prices have hit the roof, from two shops in south Mumbai last week, police said on Wednesday, adding that the stolen bulbs worth Rs 20,160. Police have recovered 68 kgs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019