Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 11

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:00 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 11

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11 ** NEW DELHI - Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on a five-day visit to India (to Dec. 14)

** TIRANA - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visits quake-stricken Albania. ** ANKARA - Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic Radman visits Turkey and holds a news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1015 GMT. ** ABU DHABI - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (to Dec. 12) ATHENS - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on a two-day visit to Greece (final day).

CAIRO - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is undertaking an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt (final day). BERLIN - Singapore President Halimah Yacob on a five-day state visit to Germany (to Dec. 13) LONDON - Malaysian King the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is making a special visit to the United Kingdom (to Dec. 16). MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Dec. 13).

BEIJING - Delfim Neves, president of the national assembly of Sao Tome and Principe, will lead a delegation to China (to Dec. 13) LANGKAWI, Malaysia - Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) (final day).

BEIJING - President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo will pay a state visit to China (to Dec. 18) BANGKOK - 7th ASEAN ministerial meeting on minerals (to Dec. 13). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 12 NUR-SULTAN - Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi will visit United States (to Dec. 13) United Kingdom - United Kingdom General election, 2019. ALGERIA - President's election.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 13

WASHINGTON D.C. - Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez is set to visit the United States to strengthen bilateral cooperation. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 14

** LJUBLJANA - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Slovenia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 15 NEW DELHI - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit India (Dec. 17)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 17 MOSCOW - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will make his first visit to Russia (to Dec. 21) MANIPUR, India - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe would visit the state to pay homage to the soldiers killed during the Second World War in Manipur.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the European Semester Package during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. TOKYO - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Japan (to Dec 20).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 20

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as the countries negotiate an integration pact. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 22 UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 23

BEIJING - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders (to Dec. 25) BEIJING - Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit China for three days to hold a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In (to Dec. 25). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 24

** CHENGDU, China - Trilateral meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southwestern city of Chengdu. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 9th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 2 PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 6

LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 7

WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House. PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. - - - - - - - - - Friday, JAN. 10

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, Jan. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 12

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 14 TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 17 Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, Jan. 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 25 EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 28 TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Maha cabinet nod to raise contingency fund to Rs 5,350 cr

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to increase the limit of the state contingency fund to Rs 5,350 crore. Of the total corpus, Rs 5,000 crore will be earmarked for providing relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rain...

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in November

U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in November, which could further support the Federal Reserves intention not to cut interest rates again in the near term after reducing borrowing costs three times this year. The Labor Department...

UPDATE 1-EU states reject green finance law in setback for climate goals

European Union states have rejected a set of rules governing which financial products can be called green and sustainable, an EU official said, in a major setback for the blocs climate ambitions. The decision overturned a deal struck just l...

Doping, downfall and redemption: Prithvi back in India mix with blazing double ton

Staying true to his word, Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday appeared in his 2.0 avatar and blazed his way into national reckoning with a double hundred for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. Continuing his purple patch after returning t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019