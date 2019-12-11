Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from Northeast protest at Jantar Mantar against citizenship bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:51 IST
People from Northeast protest at Jantar Mantar against citizenship bill

A group of people from northeastern states gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The protesters slammed the government over the bill and raised slogans like: "We oppose CAB" and "We need Justice". They carried banners like "Assam is not a dumping ground for foreigners,", "Save Tripura", "Tripura rejects CAB and "Identity at stake".

The citizenship bill is a cause of worry for the people of Northeast, so students from northeast who are studying here have come together to protest against it, said Abinash Gogoi, vice-president of Assam unit of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India. "BJP is trying to muzzle the sentiments of the northeast people just because they have the numbers in Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha, but we will not allow the implementation of such bill in Assam or anywhere in the Northeast," said Gogoi.

"If this bill is implemented, people from Bangladesh will come to our states just like how it happened in Tripura and states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will also meet the same fate. We will become a minority in our own state," said Yompe Chisi, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and is pursing graduation at Delhi University. Namrata, a student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, termed the bill as unconstitutional and said it not only violates the secular ethos but also the Assam Accord of 1985.

"All our tradition, culture and even our language will be in danger if people from Bangladesh will be allowed. Assam and Tripura will be affected the most. We will face identity crisis in our own country. The situation in Assam today is similar to that of Kashmir," she said. Another protester criticised the shutting down of internet services in Assam.

"Ever since the bill was passed in Lok Sabha, situation is very bad in Assam because of agitations there. There is a fear that Bengali speaking Hindus will come and encroach upon our land, and we will be reduced to a linguistic minority," said G.D Barua, President of Assam Association (Noida).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...

MTNL fundraising: Shareholder's approval sought for issue of debentures

HIGHLIGHTSMTNL has aksed shareholders nod for raising up to Rs 6,500 crore through non-convertible debentures NCDs.Apart from fundraising, MTNL also seeks to monetize land and buildings.The government has also recently approved a Rs 69,000-...

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

The European Unions executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.It will also ...

Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised forangioplasty treatment, his office said on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah, who underwent a regular health checkup today morning, has been admitted to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019