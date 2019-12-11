Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK has "betryaed," minorities, Lankan Tamils: DMK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:42 IST
AIADMK has "betryaed," minorities, Lankan Tamils: DMK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils. Hitting out at Palaniswami, Stalin, whose party vehemently opposed the Bill in Parliament, said the AIADMK supported the legislation only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.

Also, to safeguard his post of Chief Minister, the ruling party voted with the government, the DMK chief alleged. "I strongly condemn Palaniswami for the unpardonable betrayal of the minorities and the Eelam (meaning homeland and a term loosely used to denote Lankan Tamils) Tamils by supporting the CAB in both the Houses of Parliament," he said in a statement.

Palaniswami's government was Tamil Nadu's "stone age," he said, apparently indicating that the support for the Bill was a retrograde measure. The AIADMK's mask of supporting the cause of Eelam Tamils has been exposed, Stalin alleged.

"What is the need for a separate party if the AIADMK subscribed to the BJP's ideology," he asked. The DMK chief also asked his party men to "expose the true face," of the AIADMK-BJP alliance by going to the people.

History will record the AIADMK government as "servile," to the BJP-led Centre and bent against the Tamil race, he alleged. Stalin claimed that the Centre was using its majority to take away the basic features of the Constitution like secularism.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for raping mother

A 20-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping his mother on multiple occasions over the last three months, police said. Cidco police made the arrest following a complaint lodged by the woman early on Wednesday.Accord...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed meet; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserves December policy statement for clues on the domestic economys strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and H...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar in the UNs top court Wednesday, despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi denied m...

Man held for molesting teenage daughter

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter, police said. Cidco police arrested the accused from his residence in Sainagar locality in the city following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019