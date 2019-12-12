BJP trying to breathe new life into two-nation theory through CAB: CPI(M)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday alleged that with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the BJP was attempting to "breathe life" into the two-nation theory propagated by Savarkar and Jinnah. The Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha passed it on Monday.

"India was partitioned in 1947. Both, proponents of the Hindu and Muslim homeland, were two sides of the same pernicious, divisive, hateful and anti-Indian proposition. India rejected the two-nation theory. BJP trying to desperately breathe life into it via #CAB," Yechury tweeted.

"Savarkar forwarded the disastrous two-nation theory in December 1939 in his presidential address to the Hindu Mahasabha. Jinnah did so in his presidential address to the Muslim League in 1940. In 1943, Savarkar said he had no quarrel with Jinnah," he said. Referring to the protests in Assam, Yechury said the ruling party first "caused turmoil" in a sensitive border state like Kashmir. "Now, our north-eastern states, which are equally sensitive, have been sent into violent protests due to BJP govt's Hindutva majoritarian ideological project," he added.

In another tweet, the CPI(M) leader said, "The 'new normal' under Modi Shah BJP: J&K shutdown. North East in turmoil. Gang-rapes. Murders of women. Intolerance. Hate. Violence. Ruining people's lives. Loot of public assets. Legalising correction. Economic recession. Spin & propaganda!" He said that this will be fought and defeated.

"We will resist, we will organise and we will fight back. "The glories of the zero or infinity, our arts, music and everything else came about through vibrant confluences of a myriad influences. The obscurantism on display is regressive and most anti-Indian," Yechury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)