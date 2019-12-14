Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bharat Bachao' rally: Traffic snarl-ups expected in parts of Delhi

Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan and protests expected at Jantar Mantar area, traffic snarl-ups are expected on Saturday in Central Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 10:33 IST
'Bharat Bachao' rally: Traffic snarl-ups expected in parts of Delhi
Traffic advisory issued by Delhi police. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan and protests expected at Jantar Mantar area, traffic snarl-ups are expected on Saturday in Central Delhi. In this regard, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory stating that no commercial vehicles will be allowed from - Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg; Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate; Kamla Market towards Hamdard; DDU-Minto Light Point towards Kamla Market; Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk; and Mirdard to Turkman Gate.

Moreover, no traffic will be allowed on following roads - Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; Vivekanand Marg both sides; JLN Mark (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate); Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk; Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate; and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate. Depending upon the number of people participating in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, there can be diversions on bus routes too, the traffic advisory stated.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Bharat Bachao' rally. Party workers from across the country will be participating in this rally, which is being organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally. The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...

Watching 'Bombshell' was incredibly emotional experience: Megyn Kelly

American journalist Megyn Kelly revealed in an Instagram post that watching Bombshell was an incredibly emotional experience and if given the chance, she would have suggested edits. Former Fox News anchor wrote in a recent Instagram post th...

Devils top Coyotes to end seven-game skid

Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal at 1134 of the third period, and the New Jersey Devils ended a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Jesper Boqv...

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019