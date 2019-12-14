Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition hampering national interest, trying to create uproar over CAA, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed the opposition while blaming it for creating uproar in the nation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that they were trying to hamper the national interest.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 14:09 IST
Opposition hampering national interest, trying to create uproar over CAA, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed the opposition while blaming it for creating uproar in the nation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that they were trying to hamper the national interest. "I believe that some people are trying to hamper the national interest. The opposition always tries to attack the interest of the people and creates confusion in the nation. When the citizenship bill was passed they were given an opportunity to speak in the parliament but again they are trying to create chaos," Naqvi told ANI.

He also outlined that the Citizenship Act was for those people who were suffering in the neighboring nations. "The Citizenship Act is for the Indian people who have been suffering. This is for the people from those three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh) who are continuously being tortured and are being oppressed. So this bill gives respect to the basic human rights," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed by Parliament earlier this week and became an Act after getting the President's assent on Thursday. The legislation provides for citizenship to non-Hindus of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli, Rohit can break my record: Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has named two Indian top guns who can break his record of 400 runs in the single innings of a Test match. Attacking players are the ones who are best suited to break a record. Players like Virat Kohli w...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...

UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami expected

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6....

Woods-led US crush Els dream to win Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne. Veteran Matt Kuchar was the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019