Modi to kick off BJP's Delhi Assembly poll campaign with rally at Ramlila Maidan on Dec 22

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 22 launch the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls by addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan, which will be attended by residents of unauthorised colonies, the party said on Saturday. Earlier this month, Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

It was passed in Lok Sabha on November 28, followed by Rajya Sabha on December 4. Looking to make a comeback in Delhi after over two decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is counting on voters living in unauthorised colonies to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the assembly polls early next year.

Residents from all 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, who have been given ownership rights of their properties, will attend the "Dhanyawad Rally" (Gratitude Rally), Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference. The party will run a campaign to collect signatures of 11 lakh residents of these colonies. These will be handed over to the prime minister at the December 22 rally as a gesture of gratitude for the Centre's role in removing the "unauthorised" tag from the colonies where 40 lakh people live, he said.

Tiwari claimed that the BJP's rally will be "historic". The BJP was routed in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, with the party bagging only three seats in the 70-member House. The AAP had won the remaining 67 seats.

BJP leaders believe that highlighting the passage of the bill to give ownership rights to residents of illegal colonies in Parliament could swing the votes of this section in the party's favour. Tiwari said senior party leaders will address 350 street-corner meetings and take out marches in all the unauthorised colonies on December 18-20 to apprise the people about the "historic decision" of the Modi government.

BJP Yuva Morcha workers, along with people from unauthorised colonies, will take out motorcycle rallies in all 70 assembly constituencies on December 17. Same day, BJP leaders will hold 'Bhumi Pujan' at Ramlila Maidan to begin preparations for the "Dhanyawad Rally", he said. The Delhi BJP chief said party workers will also help in registration of properties in unauthorised colonies, which will begin on December 16.

The Delhi Development Authority has already set up 25 camps to facilitate registration of houses and land. Another 25 will open soon. The BJP workers will assist people at these camps, Tiwari said.

