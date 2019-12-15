Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. presidential candidate Buttigieg releases list of major fundraisers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 02:10 IST
U.S. presidential candidate Buttigieg releases list of major fundraisers
The list of 113 people includes everyone who has raised at least $25,000 for his campaign as bundlers, a common fundraising practice in which typically wealthy supporters arrange for groups of individuals to all make large donations at once, often at a reception for the candidate. Image Credit: (Flickr)

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg released the names of his major fundraisers on Friday, bowing to growing pressure from rival Elizabeth Warren and U.S. journalists to be more transparent in his campaign. The list of 113 people includes everyone who has raised at least $25,000 for his campaign as bundlers, a common fundraising practice in which typically wealthy supporters arrange for groups of individuals to all make large donations at once, often at a reception for the candidate.

Wall Street executives and prominent Democratic fundraisers are among those named, including the hedge fund manager Orin Kramer; Hamilton James, executive vice-chairman of the private equity firm Blackstone; and Adam Bart, a partner at McKinsey & Company, the consulting firm where Buttigieg worked in his 20s. Individuals can donate up to $2,800 to a campaign under current federal limits. Fundraisers who bundle many such contributions together can provide a major source of revenue for campaigns, often gaining access to the candidate in exchange.

Earlier this week in New York, Buttigieg began opening his fundraisers to press coverage for the first time. As he has risen from his relatively obscure position as the mayor of the small city of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg has faced criticism from Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, to disclose more about his financial backers.

Warren and Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont also seeking the Democratic nomination, have shunned courting wealthy fundraisers, instead favoring grassroots campaign financing through small-dollar amounts sent in by hundreds of thousands of supporters. Others, like former Vice President Joe Biden, still hold traditional big-money fundraisers, but allowed press access from the start, leaving Buttigieg facing prickly questions from reporters in recent weeks as to why he would not do the same.

His campaign touted Buttigieg's transparency in a statement accompanying the release of the list. "He has made public 12 years of tax returns, he has held three multi-day bus tours with reporters that were completely on the record, and he has committed to restoring daily press briefings in the White House," the statement said.

Buttigieg, 37, is the youngest of 15 candidates vying to be the Democrat who will take on President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the election next November. The state-by-state nominating contests begin in February with Iowa and then New Hampshire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has made films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedian...

U.S. envoy arrives in S.Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline. Bieguns arriv...

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training program on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, wer...

I'm not feeling gutted: Kristen Stewart on 'Charlie's Angels' low box office score

Kristen Stewart is not feeling gutted over middling performance of her latest Charlies Angels as she is really proud of the film. The actor featured as one of the titular Angels in the reboot of the iconic action franchise made famous by Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019