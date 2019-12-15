Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 12:58 IST
Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson
Veer Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Veer Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. "This is like an attempt to break the country. When we don't respect the national idols, the young generation loses their ideals. A country that does not have ideals, doesn't have a future. That is why the government should take criminal action against him (Rahul Gandhi)," Ranjit Savarkar told ANI.

He said that it is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is making such a statement. "However, this is a pattern in his family. Jawaharlal Nehru had also called Shivaji Maharaj a 'Lutera' (robber). It had sparked anger in all of Maharashtra. Nehru had to apologise for the remark," Ranjit said.

"Rahul is repeating the mistakes of his ancestors. Savarkar was in jail for 14 years, following which he was kept in house arrest for 13 years. He had also accepted that he will not step into politics for five years," he added. Meanwhile, Ranjit said, Nehru had taken an oath of alliance to King George the VI.

"Nehru believed King George to be the emperor of India even after Independence and until 1950. In a letter to King George, he addressed the country as the dominion of India. When did he uphold the dignity of the nation?" he said. Ranjit, however, added that one should not be saying derogatory things about national idols.

"I know Nehru also had contributed to the Independence of the country. However, Rahul has forced me to say these things. Congress is insulting Savarkar to humiliate Shiv Sena as well. There is politics behind this," Ranjit said. He also urged Shiv Sena to expel Congress leaders from their government.

"There is a trend of minority governments in the country. I believe BJP will not vote against you (Shiv Sena). Continue your power in Maharashtra but expel Congress leaders," he said. Ranjit said that he will be approaching the High Court over Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday reiterated his stand at the Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi that he would not apologise for the "rape in India" remark. "I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," Gandhi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

On 7th anniversary of Nirbhaya case, rape conviction rate low at 32 per cent

Seven years after the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape that shook the entire nation, the conviction rate in rape cases in the country is as low as 32.2 per cent despite laws dealing with sexual assault being made stringent in the aftermath of the ...

A slew of measures for women safety in Delhi after Nirbhaya case

The Delhi government has taken a slew of measures for women safety, including installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of marshals in buses, after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case. Nearly 1.3 lakh CCTV cameras have so far been...

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

Maha among 6 states that didn't use Nirbhaya fund; UP, Delhi spent less than 5 per cent

The Nirbhaya fund, set up by the Centre in 2013 to be used towards ensuring womens safety, has seen a dismal nine per cent utilisation with states such as Maharashtra and Meghalaya not spending a single rupee from it, according to governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019