Thiruvananthapuram: Congress stages protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in front of railway station

Congress on Sunday staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in front of Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. The agitation was led by Congress leader MM Hassan and a number of party workers were also present and raised slogans against the Act.

The party has been agitating across the country against the Act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. On Saturday, the top leadership of Congress party attacked the Modi government at 'Bharat Bachao' rally in New Delhi. (ANI)

