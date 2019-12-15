Will take away funds if Dhamtari people will not win mayoral election: Kawasi Lakhma

Campaigning for the local body elections in Dhamtari, Minister Kawasi Lakhma said that he would take away the development funds of the area to Sukma if people from the region do not win the Mayor elections. "Dhamtari ke log agar mahapaur ka chunav nahi jeetoge toh tumhara Dhamtari ka paisa le jaunga Sukma, Dantewada. Tum log agar vote doge toh Bastar ka bhi paisa tumhare pass (If Dhamtari does not win the Mayoral elections, then I will take its money to Sukma, Dantewada. If you will give votes then you will also get money meant for Bastar)," Lakhma said while campaigning in Dhamtari on December 13.

The elections will be held on December 21, while counting of votes will take place on December 24. Lakhma had earlier sparked controversy when he compared the roads in his area with the "cheeks" of veteran actress Hema Malini who is also a BJP MP.

He drew the brazen comparison while speaking at an event in Dhamtari on November 11. "It has been just a few months since I became a minister in the state. I come from a Naxalite area but I have built roads there, just like Hema Malini's cheeks," said Kawasi Lakhma.

Before that, in September, he faced criticism from the Opposition for asking students to "grab Collector and Superintendents of Police by their collars" to become a leader. "A student asked me, 'You have become a big leader. How did you do that? What should I do?' I told him, grab the Collector and SP by their collars, then you will become a leader," Lakhma had said.

However, he had then clarified that his statement was misconstrued. (ANI)

