Congress, allies have raised storm over citizenship law, they are behind unrest and arson: Modi

  • Dumka
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:10 IST
Congress, allies have raised a storm over citizenship law, they are behind unrest and arson: PM Modi at Jharkhand rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

