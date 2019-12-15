Left Menu
Rahul, his family members are fake Gandhis, says Pralhad Joshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:33 IST
Rahul, his family members are fake Gandhis, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Savarkar barb, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday termed him and his family members as "fake Gandhis". He also accused the Congress and other "so-called secular parties" of trying to project the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a Hindu-Muslim issue with an intention to create unrest in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi has said he was not Rahul Savarkar.. it is impossible for you to become Rahul Savarkar," Joshi said. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "as per convenience you enter into an understanding with anyone, you can become Rahul Uddhav Thackrey- we all know what all words you have used against him and what you have done now." "You (Rahul) become whatever you want, but speaking against a patriot like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar shows the frustration of Congress... they are all nakli (fake) Gandhis- Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi- only they can speak such things about others," he added.

Under fire from the BJP over his 'rape in India' remark, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will die but never apologize for speaking truth as he was a Gandhi and not a Savarkar, remarks that drew immediate disapproval from newfound ally Shiv Sena which said the Hindutva icon should not be insulted. Alleging the "so-called secular parties" were trying to instigate violence in the country, Joshi clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with stripping anyone of their citizenship, but about providing it.

"Our neighboring Islamic countries, where religious persecutions are occurring against minorities- if they (minorities of those countries) come to India- this will provide citizenship to them. Congress was indulging in evil tricks of playing it up as a Hindu-Muslim issue," he alleged.

CAA was not a Hindu-Muslim issue at all, but providing citizenship to those who are in this country without it for years together, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. Claiming that people who came from Uganda, Bangladesh, and also Sri Lankan Tamils had earlier been granted citizenship, he said if anyone from other countries apply, the government will look into it.

After the Narendra Modi led government came to power, 550 minority refugees were given citizenship, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

