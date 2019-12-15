Uddhav Thackeray says no differences between parties in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said there were no differences between the parties in his coalition government and expressed the hope that his government will be able to make the citizens proud. "The country is watching that the three parties are together, the leaders are united and so are the workers. I do not have much experience in politics but with the wishes of the people we will run the government for 50 years," Thackeray said at a public rally here.

It started raining towards the end of the Chief Minister's speech, which Thackeray, termed as an "ominous sign" from the heavens. There had been rumours of a rift in the coalition after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks targeting Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

In a stern message to ally Congress, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it will not compromise with its stand on the Hindu ideologue, whom it described as a "God-like figure". Hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Hindu ideologue had also a major contribution in the freedom movement like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

"Every such God-like figure should be respected. There is no compromise on it," he added. (ANI)

