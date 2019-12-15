Citizenship law against views of V D Savarkar: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the new citizenship law is against the views of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, Thackeray said that issues like CAB were being raised to "divert attention" of people from real issues like security of women, unemployment and farm crisis

"Is CAB based on ideology? What about violence which erupted over it?, he asked.

