Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kushwaha criticises Nitish Kumar and JD(U) for supporting new Citizenship Bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 20:31 IST
Kushwaha criticises Nitish Kumar and JD(U) for supporting new Citizenship Bill
RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party, JD(U),for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both the Houses of Parliament and paving the way for it to become a law. Kushwaha, former Union minister, said the ruling JD(U) has become BJP's 'B' team by supporting the legislation.

"My elder brother Nitish Kumar is in quandary. He met the Assamese delegation on the issue. He went to Assam and opposed the CAB. But JD(U) has surrendered to BJP in Parliament on the issue and become 'B' team of the saffron party," Kushwaha said while addressing a function organised here by RLSP's youth wing to commemorate the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Notwithstanding its alliance with BJP, the JD(U) had till recently opposed to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the CAB, holding that the moves discriminated against the Muslim population and could trigger massive unrest in the north-east.

JD (U) national vice president Prashant Kishor had expressed displeasure over his party supporting the contentious bill in Parliament, saying that the legislation discriminates against people "on the basis of religion". Referring to Kishor's remark, the RLSP chief said, "I know (Nitish) Kumar. Kishor is giving good advice to the chief minister but he does not listen to him. Kishor is trapped in the wrong place (party) and he should come out of it." Speaking on the protests against the new citizenship law, Kushwaha said, "The controversy could have been avoided, had the Centre made it religion-neutral." Meanwhile, RJD has called a Bihar bandh on December 21 to protest against the new citizenship law while the Left parties will hold a nationwide agitation on December 19 on the same issue.

Kushwaha said that the Left parties, RJD and other Grand Alliance partners should combine their protest programs. "I think it has happened because of the communication gap between the Left parties and RJD. I am in touch with both and hope that the protest-cum-bandh will be organised in a single day," RLSP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar has 'softened' stance following ICJ hearing, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Following the United Nations International Court of Justice ICJ hearing, Myanmar has softened its stance on the matter pertaining to Rohingya Muslims said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. They have softened their stance. They hav...

WB: Several trains cancelled in Katihar division following public agitation against CAA

Due to public agitation following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, CAA several trains in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway will remain cancelled on Monday. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Easte...

AchhaGo makes it big at IEAE 2019 AchhaGo launched Smart Living at the IEAE 2019

December 16th, 2019, New Delhi AchhaGo, the retail wing of AchhaCart, has successfully completed the three-day India International Electronics Smart Appliances Expo. The brand launched its concept of smart living, showcased new product an...

Vaping may increase chronic lung disease risk: Study

Use of e-cigarettes may significantly increase a persons risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to a study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019