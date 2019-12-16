Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welcoming new lawmakers, British PM Johnson vows a speedy Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 04:00 IST
Welcoming new lawmakers, British PM Johnson vows a speedy Brexit
Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament on Monday, promising to honour his election pledges to get Brexit done as soon as possible and boost funding to the state health service. After winning a commanding majority in last week's election, Johnson will seek to speed up the approval by parliament of his withdrawal agreement with the European Union, and to start ploughing money into health, education and policing.

The premier, who won over many traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party in northern and central England, has proclaimed he will lead a "people's government" and "repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done". "This election and the new generation of MPs (members of parliament) that have resulted from Labour towns turning blue will help change our politics for the better," said a source in Johnson's Downing Street official residence said.

"The PM has been very clear that we have a responsibility to deliver a better future for our country and that we must repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done." Johnson's government is expected to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill back to parliament before Christmas, to allow Britain to exit the EU by Jan. 31, his ministers have said. Then it will try to secure a trade agreement with the bloc before the end of next year.

In a Queen's Speech on Thursday setting out his government's programme, he will also promise more funds for Britain's much-loved but struggling public health service - a pledge he plans to enshrine in law. After more than three years of debate over Brexit, Johnson wants to move quickly to try to unite a country riven by disagreements over how, when or whether Britain should leave the EU. Towns, villages and even families have been fractured.

Brexit scrambled traditional party loyalties, with Johnson's Conservatives going into Thursday's election pledging a swift Brexit, in stark contrast to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour which promised a second referendum on EU membership. The election saw Labour suffer its worst result since 1935 as many of its supporters who wanted to leave the EU switched sides to the Conservatives.

Johnson has said he understands that many traditional Labour voters had only lent his party their votes - but now he wants to keep them. "By getting Brexit done, this One Nation Conservative government will help this country move forward," the source said. "Our job is to serve the people of this country, and the people's government will deliver on the people's priorities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that leftover 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has ...

UPDATE 3-Chinese Premier says Hong Kong not yet out of protest 'dilemma'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests. Li met with Lam during ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019