U.S. Senate's Schumer wants Mulvaney, Bolton, others to testify in impeachment trial

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and other officials to testify in the expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, he said in a letter released on Sunday.

In the letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer proposed that Mulvaney and Bolton be subpoenaed for the trial expected in January along with a Mulvaney adviser, Robert Blair, and a budget official, Michael Duffey.

