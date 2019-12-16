Left Menu
West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata over rally against amended

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:29 IST
Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions. He stated that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.

Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, is scheduled to take part in a rally in the city to protest against the amended Act. She has called on people to join the protest march. "I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor had earlier questioned Banerjee's opposition to the amended Act and said "any personal holding a constitutional post cannot oppose the law of the land". The chief minister, who has been at the forefront in opposing the Citizenship Act, will crisscross the entire city over the next three days, seeking its immediate revocation, sources in the TMC said.

Banerjee had said on several occasions that the law would not be implemented in Bengal. Taking to Twitter, she gave details of her rally, which is scheduled to begin at 1 pm.

"A mega rally will be held today in #Kolkata to protest against unconstitutional #CABBill & #NRC. It will begin at 1pm near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road & end at Jorasanko Thakurbari. "Come, let us all, every section of society, join this people's movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of law," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

