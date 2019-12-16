Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand polls: 56.02 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:29 IST
J'khand polls: 56.02 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm

An estimated 56.02 per cent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 3 pm on Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls in 15 constituencies, Election Commission officials said. Voting ended at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while the process will end at 5 pm in the remaining constituencies, the officials said.

Voters turned out in large numbers in Tundi, Sindri constituencies of Dhanbad and Pirtand block in Giridih seat defying banners and wall paintings put up by suspected Naxals asking the electorate to boycott polls. The families of prominent Maoists and the victims of Naxal violence were among those who exercised their democratic right.

Family members of Maoist Mishir Besra alias Samar Da of Madnadih cast votes at a booth in Pirtand. Besra is carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head. A senior district official said, "It seems democracy has prevailed in the Naxal-hit areas." The family members of Kripal Singh, who was killed by Maoists, exercised their franchise at a booth in Tundi.

The seats that went for polls in the fourth phase are Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara spread across four districts. Key candidates in the fray are Land and Revenue Minister and BJP candidate Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister and BJP nominee Raj Paliwar from Chandankiyari and Madhupur seats.

The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all the 15 seats in this phase. The opposition alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD have fielded candidates as per their pre-poll seat adjustments.

Out of the total 81 assembly seats, elections for 50 seats had been concluded in the first three phases held between November 30 and December 12. The fifth and final phase polling for 16 seats will be held on December 20 and counting will be taken up on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019