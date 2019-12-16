Left Menu
Regional parties in South divided over CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rages in various parts of the country, here is a look at the stand of key regional political parties from southern states. Tamil Nadu: The ruling AIADMK supports the CAA and it spoke in Parliament for inclusion of Sri Lankan Tamils under the purview of the act in Parliament.

It has mocked at arch-rival DMK for allegedly not doing anything to get citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees when it shared power at the Centre for 17 years. The DMK vehemently opposes the act both before and after its enactment.

The M K Stalin-led principal opposition has lashed out at Chief Minister K Palaniswami for supporting the CAA, alleging it was a "betrayal of minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils." Telangana and Andhra Pradesh The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti opposes the CAA while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, both the ruling YSR Congress Party and main opposition Telugu Desam Party supported the legislation. Karnataka Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda has opposed the act, saying it was against the principles of secularism and rights enshrined in the Constitution..

