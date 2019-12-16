Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland parties revive power-sharing talks after UK vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Belfast
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:15 IST
Northern Ireland parties revive power-sharing talks after UK vote
Image Credit: Flickr

Northern Ireland's squabbling parties met Monday in the hope of reviving their power-sharing regional government after three years, with the UK election has cleared the path to Brexit. The politically and socially volatile province has been without an administration since January 2017.

The power-sharing executive between the pro-British, conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and left-wing Irish republicans Sinn Fein crumbled in a breakdown of trust following a misspending scandal. But the United Kingdom's impending exit from the European Union has given the parties new impetus to find common ground.

Thursday's general election returned a majority Conservative government, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU on January 31. Brexit's implications for Northern Ireland and the border with the Irish Republic, an EU member state, have been the most contentious part of the departure process.

The Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels would see Northern Ireland diverge from mainland Britain and retain some EU rules, subject to four-yearly approval of the Northern Ireland Assembly. "The election has changed things very dramatically," Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald told BBC radio.

The UK election in 2017 stripped then-prime minister Theresa May of her majority in the British parliament, forcing her into an alliance with the DUP. The DUP kingmakers wielded outsized influence in London during the intense Brexit negotiations.

But the party lost that role in Thursday's election which Prime Minister Boris Johnson a thumping majority. "I hope now that their attention can come back home and that we can together lift what needs to be lifted," said McDonald.

"The fact that the British government is identifying the restoration of government in the North as a key priority, I hope they're true to that." Some analysts agreed that Thursday's election outcome could alter the power dynamic in the negotiations on forming a new executive at Stormont in Belfast.

"The new arithmetic at Westminster will give the DUP much greater incentive to reach a deal with Sinn Fein," Queen's University Belfast politics lecturer Jamie Pow told AFP. "If it wants to remain relevant, it will need to show voters that it can deliver." Northern Ireland returns 18 MPs to the 650-member British parliament and the DUP fell back from 10 seats to eight on Thursday, losing their Westminster frontman Nigel Dodds, the party's deputy leader.

Sinn Fein won seven seats but does not take them up as it does not recognize the British parliament's jurisdiction over Northern Ireland. But both main parties reduced their overall vote share as more moderate movements gained ground -- an apparent response to frustrations over stalling Stormont talks.

The deadlock between the two main parties may begin to loosen as they grow wary of sustaining losses in a looming Northern Ireland Assembly election. Britain's Northern Ireland secretary has promised to call fresh regional elections if the executive is not restored by January 13.

Northern Ireland has been run by civil servants for three years, in the absence of an executive. "I hope that change is in the air," DUP leader Arlene Foster told BBC radio.

"I will come to the table in a way that allows us to bring forward a deal that is that is balanced, that is proportional, that represents the fact that there are divided communities in Northern Ireland and that all of those communities must have a place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian firefighters warn of uncontrollable blazes as conditions worsen

Firefighters in Australia warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week.Temperatures across parts of the eastern state of ...

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019