Why violence started a day after Cong 're-launched' Rahul Gandhi, asks BJP

  • PTI
  |
  • New Delhi
  |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:20 IST
  |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:20 IST
The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties over protests against the amended Citizenship Act turning violent, and asked why a day after the Congress "re-launched" Rahul Gandhi the violence and hatred started in the country. Taking on the entire opposition, the ruling party said these parties have unleased their divisive forces and compared AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan with Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the opposition parties of misleading people and trying to "bifurcate" the country in the name of Hindus and Muslims by firing from the shoulders of students. "Why is it that on Saturday Congress party tried to re-launch Rahul Gandhi and on Sunday onwards hatred and incidents violence started in the country," Patra asked adding that this would be too much of a coincidence.

Underlining that the violence was a concerted effort by the Congress for its petty political benefits, Patra said, "We had Rahul Gandhi on Saturday instigating people that Modi government is trying to differentiate between Hindus and Muslims. And then from Sunday we see the kind of scenes that no one would like to see on the roads of the civilised nation. This is all the conspiracy of opposition and certain other parties." Alleging that some opposition parties are trying to "instigate" students and using them as "pawns" to further their petty political interests, the BJP spokesperson said these opposition parties have unleased their divisive forces.

"I wouldn't hesitate in saying that all the opposition parties which were opposed to Citizenship Bill have unleased their Jinnah...their divisive forces. Owasi is acting as new Muhammad Ali Jinnah of this country. He wants to divide the country by making every issue about Hindus and Muslims. While Amanatullah Khan is competition with him and wants to be Jinnah of Delhi." he said. Patra asserted that these students are educated and know that the amended Citizenship Act does not discriminate against any Indian citizen irrespective of caste or religion, and urged people to heed the advice of the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India against indulging in any violence.

Anger over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act cascaded across many campuses in the country on Monday with politicians and civil society supporting the students to decry what they say is an unconstitutional law. The morning after violence erupted in the national capital's New Friends Colony, the lines between anger at the police action and the protests over the CAA blurred into a unison of protest -- from Kerala to West Bengal and Telangana to Uttar Pradesh as the day progressed.

