TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN9 BIZ-IMF-INDIA India should focus on structural reforms, clean-up of banks and labour reforms: Gita Gopinath

Washington: With economic growth slowing to a six-year low, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath says the government should undertake structural reforms such as bank clean-up and labour reforms to address the slowdown in domestic demand. By Lalit K Jha

FGN14 CHINA-2NDLD HONGKONG Xi praises Hong Kong leader Lam, police for crackdown on pro-democracy protests

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday praised beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as well as the city's police and said Beijing has "unswerving determination" to protect China's sovereignty over the former British colony as he met her for the second time in two months. By K J M Varma

FGN8 BANGLA-VICTORY-DAY Bangladesh marks 49th 'Victory Day' with grand parade; Indian Army band contingent participates

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday celebrated its 49th 'Victory Day' that marks its liberation from Pakistan, as the country showcased its military might at a parade which included spectacular aerobatics and display of defence acquisitions. By Asim Kamal

FGN6 PAK-ARMY-SCHOOL Pakistan won't allow militants with 'bigoted vision' to take the country hostage: Imran

Peshawar/Islamabad: Pakistan's top leadership on Monday pledged to not allow militants with "bigoted vision" to take the country hostage as the nation mourned the 5th anniversary of massacre of 149 people, including 132 students, at the Army Public School in Peshawar. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN15 PAK-SAEED Terror financing trial against Hafiz Saeed adjourned without proceedings due to lawyers strike

Lahore: For the fourth time in succession, the anti-terrorism court here on Monday could not start the terror financing trial against Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed due to lawyers strike. By M Zulqernain

FGN18 PAK-SC-ARMY-BAJWA Unbridled power, like unstructured discretion, is dangerous: Pak SC on Gen. Bajwa's extension case

Islamabad: Pakistan's top judge cautioned the government that "unbridled power or position, like unstructured discretion, is dangerous" before a bench headed by him gave a six-month conditional extension to the powerful Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa last month, according to the detailed verdict in the case published on Monday.

FGN12 BIZ-IMF-US CHINA US-China trade deal, other developments to support global economic pick-up in 2020: Gita Gopinath

Washington: The announcement of a trade deal between the US and China that will de-escalate trade tensions, along with other developments like reduced likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, is likely to support a pick-up in the global economic activity in 2020, said IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. By Lalit K Jha IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)