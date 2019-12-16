Left Menu
BJP gen secy meets Karna CM, holds talks on cabinet expansion

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:28 IST
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the party headquarters here on Monday and held discussions with him on cabinet expansion, party sources said. The sources said he held talks with him for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the demand for making senior BJP leader B Sriramulu MLA, a Deputy Chief Minister has resurfaced with Ballari MLA Somashekar Reddy backing him. Sriramulu himself lobbied for the post on Monday.

He too met Santhosh at the party headquarters and put forth his demand, the sources said. Sriramulu, who represents Molakalmuru assembly segment, claimed that his supporters have been demanding that he should be made deputy chief minister.

After the meeting, Sriramulu claimed the entire state was demanding that he should be made deputy chief minister and ignoring these voices will be like disappointing them. "There is a demand in the entire state that I should be made deputy chief minister.

When everybody is building pressure to give me this post, I cannot say no to this proposal because it will disappoint those who have been batting for me. It all depends on the party high command," he added. In Ballari, Somashekar Reddy too said that the party high command should consider making him deputy chief minister.

"The seniors will take a call on our demand but it will be good if such a decision is taken because he (Sriramulu) has emerged as a big leader among the Valmiki community. Keeping in view his stature in the community, the high command can take a decision," Reddy told reporters.

Reddy is the brother of mining baron and former state minister G Janardhan Reddy, who once had "complete hold" on Ballari district's politics, while Sriramulu is his close confidant. Soon after the BJP government came to power in July and the cabinet expansion was carried out, protests took place in Ballari as well as in Bengaluru to make Sriramulu deputy chief minister.

The state already has three deputy chief ministers namely, C N Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi. Some Valmiki (a Scheduled Tribe) community leaders and various seers have also voiced support for Sriramulu, who hails from the community..

