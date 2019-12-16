No change in tomorrow's hartal plan, say organisers

Even as various political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress and IUML have decided to stay away from the December 17 hartal called by a group of outfits, the organisers on Monday announced that they would go ahead with their agitation plan. A Joint Action Committee, a group of around 30 political and Islamic outfits, which had earlier declared a state-wide hartal on December 17 against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said there was no change in their plan.

Meanwhile, the state DGP Loknath Behara said the hartal was illegal as no prior permission had been taken for its conduct, which was necessary as per a high court direction. "The High Court has specifically given a direction that the notice for a hartal should be given at least seven days before holding it to avoid difficulties to the public. They have not done that.

Action will be taken against the organisers if they forcibly shut down shops and cause inconvenience to the public," he said. The ruling CPI(M) has said the hartal call was like falling into the BJP's trap, while the opposition UDF denounced it and asked the organisers to withdraw it.

"The call for hartal is just like falling into the trap of BJP, which has been trying to communally divide the people of the country," the CPI(M) said in a statement. Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said "When all political parties are protesting against the CAA together, this call for hartal was unnecessary.

We request the organisers to withdraw the hartal," he said. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the UDF, said the hartal would only help the saffron party.

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, said India is a land of all religions. "This was not the time for the hartal. When we all are protesting together against this, the call for hartal was unnecessary," Musliyar said.

The state government has also decided not to postpone examinations and functions, scheduled for Tuesday. Meanwhile, the UDF and the LDF on Monday in separate meetings, decided to intensify their protest against the CAA.

Both fronts have decided to organise a 'Constitution Day' on January 26, 2020. The Left front has decided to form a human chain from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on January 26, a Front statement said.

Chennithala said the Congress would oppose the CAA politically and legally. "The UDF will observe December 23 as 'Save Constitution, Save Republic Day' and organise a secular meeting in all legislative assembly constituencies." PTI RRT LGK UD APR APR.

