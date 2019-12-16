Maha alliance an example of coalition politics: Thackeray

The three-party ruling alliance in Maharashtra is an example of coalition politics in the country, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Monday night. He was addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena workers in the east Maharashtra city where the winter session of the state legislature began earlier in the day.

"The government in Maharashtra is an example of coalition (politics) before the country. However, it seems the Centre is keen on creating more chaos and getting things done," the chief minister said in a veiled attack on the former ally BJP. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, which all came together in extraordinary political circumstances last month.

